DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DraftKings Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

DKNG stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 86,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

