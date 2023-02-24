Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

