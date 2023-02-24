Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
NYSE:DUOL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
