Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Shares Down 3%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr AG engages in the business of mechanical and plant engineering, which focuses on automation and digitalization. It operates through the following divisions: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring & Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery & Systems.

