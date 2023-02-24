DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

