Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

