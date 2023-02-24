eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $45.41. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 2,328,318 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

