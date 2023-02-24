EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $162.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

