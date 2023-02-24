Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Emergent Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Emergent Capital
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
