Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 9,926,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 4,269,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a market cap of £9.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

