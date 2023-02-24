Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enovix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4,930,927 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

