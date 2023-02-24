EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NPO opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

