Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading Up 6.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 108,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

