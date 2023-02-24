Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,867 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.