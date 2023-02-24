Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,655 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.00 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.