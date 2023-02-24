Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,052 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $21,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey's General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

