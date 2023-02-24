Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 622,292 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 622,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.26 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.03) to GBX 1,730 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

