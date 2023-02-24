Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

