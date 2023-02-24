Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.736 dividend. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

