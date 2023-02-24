Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,164 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

