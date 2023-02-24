Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

