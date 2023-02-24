Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,745 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 397,792 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 209,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.50 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

