Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

