Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,316 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 7.6 %

PWR stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.