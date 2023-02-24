EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $68,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.