Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,318,000 after buying an additional 337,421 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

