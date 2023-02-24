Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CRSP stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

