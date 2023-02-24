Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.44 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

