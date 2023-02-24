Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $180.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $24,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.