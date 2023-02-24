Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

