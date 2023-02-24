Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Permex Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Permex Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Permex Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

OILCF stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Permex Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

