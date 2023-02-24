Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $25.89 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

DDS opened at $341.09 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

