Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Nordson Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other analysts have also commented on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $222.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

