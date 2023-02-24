Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 240,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 954,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.16 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Esken in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £65.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

