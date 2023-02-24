Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.58 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.35.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $232.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.43. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

