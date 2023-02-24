Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. Approximately 2,501,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,973 shares.The stock last traded at $125.82 and had previously closed at $128.45.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Etsy by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Etsy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

