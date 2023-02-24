Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading Up 19.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 19.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

