European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.51. Approximately 42,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

