Evercore ISI Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underperform

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

OXY stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.