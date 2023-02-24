Evercore ISI Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underperform

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %
OXY stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $77.13.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
