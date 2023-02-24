EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $37.80. 88,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 323,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Stock Up 5.9 %

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

