ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

