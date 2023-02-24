ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $6,348,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

