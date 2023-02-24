ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 94,026 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 94,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

