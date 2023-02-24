ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,793 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

