ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Trading Up 0.8 %

Trex Profile

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.