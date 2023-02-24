ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,211 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

