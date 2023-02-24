ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Stephens increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

