ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 366.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $260.92 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.