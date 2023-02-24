ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.61 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

