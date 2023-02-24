ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.28 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

